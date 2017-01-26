Channel NewsAsia

Trump signs order to start Mexico border wall project

Trump visited the Department of Homeland Security to sign an order to begin work to "build a large physical barrier on the southern border," according to the White House.

View of the traffic at San Ysidro bridge border line between Mexico and the US in Tijuana, northwestern Mexico. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump took a first step toward fulfilling his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border on Wednesday (Jan 25), signing two immigration-related decrees.

- AFP/de