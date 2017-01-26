Trump signs order to start Mexico border wall project
Trump visited the Department of Homeland Security to sign an order to begin work to "build a large physical barrier on the southern border," according to the White House.
- Posted 26 Jan 2017 03:19
- Updated 26 Jan 2017 03:20
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump took a first step toward fulfilling his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border on Wednesday (Jan 25), signing two immigration-related decrees.
- AFP/de