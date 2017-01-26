Trump signs order to start Mexico border wall project

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump took a first step toward fulfilling his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border on Wednesday (Jan 25), signing two immigration-related decrees.

Trump visited the Department of Homeland Security to sign an order to begin work to "build a large physical barrier on the southern border," according to the White House.







US President Donald Trump signs an executive order to start the Mexico border wall project at the Department of Homeland Security facility in Washington, DC. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP)









