Trump slams 'illegal leaks' after key aide forced out

  • Posted 14 Feb 2017 22:56
  • Updated 14 Feb 2017 23:01
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to members of the media. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo)

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump lashed out at "illegal leaks" Tuesday (Feb 14) as the embattled president lost a key national security aide who stands accused of improper contact with the Russian government.

As his administration tried to draw a line under long-running suspicions of collusion with the Kremlin, Trump issued a Twitter missive.

"The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington?" Trump said.

"Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?" he asked.

Since Trump came to office leaks from within the White House have increased exponentially as rival power centers battle for power.

