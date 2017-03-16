Trump slashes foreign aid in 'hard power' budget blueprint

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump proposed drastic cuts in spending on the arts, science, foreign aid and environmental protection on Thursday (Mar 16), in a security-focused budget blueprint that could struggle to pass Congress.

Translating hardline campaign promises into dollar-and-cent commitments, the Republican leader proposed scraping dozens of programmes like public broadcasting and climate funding, while boosting Pentagon spending by US$52 billion.

Trump, in the preface to the spending proposal, described it as "a budget that puts America first," and that makes safety and security the "number one priority - because without safety, there can be no prosperity."

The State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency would be the biggest losers, seeing their funding reduced by around a third. That could be a harbinger of steep reductions in foreign aid and funding to UN agencies, with knock-on effects around the world.

The national endowments for the arts and humanities would be scraped and funding for the National Institutes of Health - a biomedical research facility - would be cut by almost US$6 billion.

"This is a hard-power budget, it is not a soft-power budget" said White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney. The former congressman said he trawled through Trump's campaign speeches for inspiration.

The Pentagon would be the major winner if Trump's proposed spending priorities go through, with a nearly 10 per cent boost - which would create a defence budget already bigger than that of the next seven nations combined.

Separately, around US$4 billion will be earmarked this year and next to start building a wall along America's border with Mexico. Trump has repeatedly claimed that Mexico will pay for the wall - which will cost at least US$15 billion, according to estimates by Bernstein Research, a consulting firm.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking in Tokyo, said he would "willingly" accept Trump's challenge to tighten the budget.

"Clearly the level of spending that the State Department has been undertaking is unsustainable," Tillerson said. "We are going to be able to do a lot with fewer dollars," he said.

Trump's broad-brush proposal covers only a small fraction of the US$3.8 trillion federal budget - which is dominated by healthcare, pension and other baked-in costs.



The text will be heavily revised and fleshed out by Congress, before a full budget is released around May. In that sense, the plan is as much a political statement as a fiscal outline, a fact not lost on the White House.



PLAYING TO THE BASE



The budget is a signal to Trump's supporters that he is a "man of action" and not a "typical politician."

Trump is looking to rally his base amid multiple controversies including his Twitter outbursts, Russian meddling in the election that brought him to power and a simmering rift with Congressional Republicans over healthcare reform.



According to Gallup, Trump has approval ratings of 40 per cent, a low for any modern president weeks into his tenure.



But security has been a major vote winner. An Economist/YouGov poll found that 51 per cent of Republicans believe the United States will be safer from terrorism at the end of his term.



The budget may also be seen as a signal to the world that Trump's United States will be less engaged internationally and will put "America first."



Diplomats and some former defence officials have already warned that less spending on areas like democracy promotion and humanitarian aid will spell more trouble, and military spending, down the road.



More than 120 retired generals and admirals recently signed a letter warning "that many of the crises our nation faces do not have military solutions alone." They cited Jim Mattis, now defense secretary, as once saying that "if you don't fully fund the State Department, then I need to buy more ammunition."



'DRASTIC CUTS'



The Environmental Protection Agency, which helps monitor air, water and other standards, would also see significant cuts. That is in keeping with Trump's promise to gut regulation.

"We believe that the core functions (of the EPA) can be satisfied with this budget," Mulvaney said.



On Wednesday, Trump travelled to Detroit, the home of the American auto industry, and announced that he would freeze targets to limit future vehicle emissions. Trump's top advisor Steve Bannon has promised a broader "deconstruction of the administrative state."



But Trump's plan is already coming under fire from Democratic lawmakers. "It will prescribe drastic cuts in many of the programmes and agencies that keep America safe, whether it's environmental programmes, whether it is food safety, drug safety," said Kentucky representative John Yarmuth.



The ranking member on the House budget committee said the proposal could be a negotiating position, an opening salvo in Trump's "art of the deal." "If they want to negotiate with the health and safety and future of the American people, then that's pretty cynical," he said.