Trump spoke by phone to Egypt's Sisi to discuss Qatar - official

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss Qatar and the need for Gulf unity, a senior administration official said.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss Qatar and the need for Gulf unity, a senior administration official said.

It was the fourth phone call Trump has had with a regional leader since Gulf allies severed diplomatic relations with Qatar on Monday over long-standing allegations that Doha is courting Iran.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)