Trump spoke to Mexican president on Friday - White House official
- Posted 28 Jan 2017 01:50
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, a White House official said, amid a simmering war of words over Trump's plan to build a border wall.
The official said the two leaders spoke for about an hour.
(Reporting By Steve Holland)
- Reuters