Trump spoke to Mexican president on Friday - White House official

President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, a White House official said, amid a simmering war of words over Trump's plan to build a border wall.

  Posted 28 Jan 2017 01:50
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The official said the two leaders spoke for about an hour.

(Reporting By Steve Holland)

- Reuters