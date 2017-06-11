Trump state visit to Britain delayed over protest fears - Guardian

U.S. President Donald Trump's planned state visit to Britain has been postponed after he told Prime Minister Theresa May that he did not want to come until the public supported his visit, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

LONDON: U.S. President Donald Trump's planned state visit to Britain has been postponed after he told Prime Minister Theresa May that he did not want to come until the public supported his visit, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

Citing an unnamed adviser at May's Downing Street office who was in the room at the time, the Guardian reported on its website that the phone conversation between the two leaders had taken place in recent weeks.

Neither the White House nor Downing Street had any immediate comment.

No date has been set for the visit, which was agreed during May's visit to Washington in January, but British media had reported it was planned for October.

Trump has come under fire in Britain this month for his public criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan's response to an attack by Islamist militants in London, in which eight people were killed. May found herself forced to defend Khan, who is from the opposition Labour party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At that time, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said there was no reason to cancel the visit, while White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that Trump intended to go and that "he appreciates Her Majesty's gracious invitation".

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Kevin Liffey)