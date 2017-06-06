Trump suggests ally Qatar funding extremism, backs Gulf blockade
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump waded into a rapidly escalating Gulf crisis Tuesday (Jun 6), suggesting ally Qatar - home to the largest US military base in the Middle East - is funding extremism as he tacitly backed a diplomatic blockade of the emirate.
"So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off," Trump said in a morning tweet.
"They said they would take a hard line on funding... extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!"