Trump suggests ally Qatar funding extremism, backs Gulf blockade

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump waded into a rapidly escalating Gulf crisis Tuesday (Jun 6), suggesting ally Qatar - home to the largest US military base in the Middle East - is funding extremism as he tacitly backed a diplomatic blockade of the emirate.

"So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off," Trump said in a morning tweet.

"They said they would take a hard line on funding... extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!"

So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017





...extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017





Advertisement