Trump talks Paris agreement, Iran with France's Macron - official

NEW YORK: U.S. President Donald Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that he believed the Paris climate agreement was unfair to the United States but looked forward to discussing the issue further, a U.S. official said.

Brian Hook, director of policy planning at the U.S. State Department, told reporters in New York that Trump also told Macron the Iran nuclear deal was deeply flawed.

