Trump taps Bossert for counter-terrorism post: Statement

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Thomas Bossert, former deputy homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, would be his White House adviser on security and counter-terrorism issues, according to a statement.

As assistant to the president for homeland security and counter-terrorism, Bossert would be Trump's top counter-terrorism chief. He currently runs a risk management consulting firm and has a cyber risk fellowship with the Atlantic Council think tank. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)