Trump taps Bossert for counter-terrorism post

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec 27) announced that Thomas Bossert, former deputy homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, would be his White House adviser on security and counter-terrorism issues, according to a statement.

As assistant to the president for homeland security and counter-terrorism, Bossert would be Trump's top counter-terrorism chief. He currently runs a risk management consulting firm and has a cyber risk fellowship with the Atlantic Council think tank.