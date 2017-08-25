Trump tells Egypt's Sisi keen on developing US-Egypt relations

U.S. President Donald Trump called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi late on Thursday and said he was keen on developing the relationship between their countries, and overcoming any obstacles that might affect it, Sisi's office said.

CAIRO: U.S. President Donald Trump called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi late on Thursday and said he was keen on developing the relationship between their countries, and overcoming any obstacles that might affect it, Sisi's office said.

The telephone call came two days after two U.S. sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Washington had decided to deny Egypt US$95.7 million in aid and to delay a further US$195 million because it had failed to make progress on respecting human rights and democracy.

"President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call tonight from U.S. President Donald Trump who affirmed the strength of the friendship between Egypt and the United States and said expressed his keenness on continuing to develop the relationship and overcome any obstacles that might affect it," Sisi's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Sandra Maler)