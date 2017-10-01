Trump tells top US diplomat: Don't waste time talking to North Korea

WASHINGTON: US president Donald Trump said on Sunday (Oct 1) he told the top US diplomat not to waste his time trying to negotiate with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he has dubbed "Rocket Man."

"I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," Trump wrote on Twitter a day after Tillerson disclosed the United States was directly communicating with North Korea on its nuclear and missile programs but that Pyongyang had shown no interest in dialogue.

"Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!" Trump said.