Trump tells US House leaders to cancel healthcare bill vote
President Donald Trump has told Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representative to cancel a planned vote Friday afternoon on a healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare, a House Republican aide told Reuters.
- Posted 25 Mar 2017 00:45
- Updated 25 Mar 2017 04:00
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has told Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representative to cancel a planned vote Friday afternoon on a healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare, a House Republican aide told Reuters.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Rigby)
- Reuters