Trump threatens prosecutions over 'troubling' leaks

BRUSSELS: President Donald Trump scrambled on Thursday (May 25) to contain the fallout from US leaks of intelligence about the Manchester bombing, threatening prosecutions, and dispatching his top diplomat to London to show solidarity with America's closest ally.

Trump described as "deeply troubling" the leaks from the probe, which called into question intelligence-sharing between the key partners, and cast a pall over his meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels.

After May warned the United States to keep classified information "secure," Trump ordered his Justice Department to look into how sensitive information - including photos of the remains of the explosive device used in Monday's concert bombing - made their way into US media.

Making a further gesture of good will, he dispatched his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, to London to convey solidarity over the suicide attack, which left 22 dead.

Arriving at a NATO summit in Brussels, May warned that intelligence sharing with the United States was "built on trust".

Her spokesman later confirmed that May had discussed the matter with Trump, as the pair gathered for a photo with other leaders at the summit.

"She expressed the view that the intelligence sharing relationship we have with the US is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure."

The two countries are members of the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance, along with Australia, New Zealand and Canada, highlighting the seriousness of the row.

In a statement issued by the White House before their meeting, Trump said: "There is no relationship we cherish more than the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom."

The British reprimand was all the more embarrassing as it came just weeks after Trump was reported to have shared classified intelligence about an Islamic State bomb plot with the visiting Russian foreign minister. The sensitive information allegedly came from another close US ally, Israel, which had insisted it not be shared.

'GRAVE THREAT'

Visiting the military alliance's new US$1.2 billion headquarters with fellow leaders later, Trump led a moment's silence for the victims of what he described as "a barbaric and vicious attack on our civilisation".

Police in Manchester are trying to establish who made the bomb detonated by 22-year old Islamist terrorist Salman Abedi on Monday, killing 22, but they have reportedly stopped sharing intelligence information with US law enforcement agencies after key details were leaked to newspapers.

On Wednesday the New York Times published forensic photographs showing components of the bomber's device strewn across the foyer of the Manchester Arena, enraging British politicians, intelligence agencies and police.

In his statement, Trump - who is already struggling domestically to stem a tide of damaging leaks from law enforcement agencies - slammed the information coming out in the US media.

"These leaks have been going on for a long time and my administration will get to the bottom of this," he vowed. "The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security."

"I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he shared Trump's "deep concern." "We have already initiated appropriate steps to address these rampant leaks," he said.

Britain's Foreign Office said that Tillerson would make his first official visit to Britain on Friday and meet his British counterpart Boris Johnson in "an expression of UK-US solidarity following the terrorist attack in Manchester".

In his NATO speech, Trump said: "Prime Minister May, all of the nations here today grieve with you and stand with you."

"Innocent little girls and so many others were horribly murdered and badly injured while attending a concert - beautiful lives with so much great potential, torn from their families for ever and ever."