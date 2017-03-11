Trump to ask Merkel for advice on Ukraine conflict, Putin - US officials

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will ask German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her views on how the United States can help resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine when they meet next week, senior Trump administration officials said on Friday.

Trump is also interesting in hearing Merkel's view on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the officials said.

Three senior Trump administration reporters briefed reporters at the White House on Merkel's coming visit to Washington.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Frances Kerry)