Trump to ban transgender US military personnel, reversing Obama

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would ban transgender people from the U.S. military, an action appealing to some in his conservative political base but sowing confusion about the fate of thousands of transgender service members.

Trump's surprise announcement, in a series of Twitter posts, drew condemnation from rights groups and some lawmakers in both parties as discrimination with purely political motives. But it was praised by conservative activists and some Republicans.

The action halted years of efforts to eliminate barriers to military service based on sexual orientation or gender identity. But the Republican president's tweets offered no details on how the ban - reversing Democratic former President Barack Obama's policy - would be implemented.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," Trump wrote, without naming any of the generals or experts.

"Our military must be focussed on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," added Trump, who as a presidential candidate last year vowed to fight for lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people.

The Pentagon referred questions about Trump's decision to the White House. It was unclear whether Trump's action applied to transgender people already in the military or only new recruits. It also was unclear what legal mechanism Trump could use to forcibly discharge existing transgender troops.

The announcement at least temporarily changed the subject in Washington with Trump's administration mired in investigations into his presidential campaign's contacts with Russia and struggling to win approval of any major legislation.

Wednesday was not the first time Trump has targeted transgender people since taking office in January. In February, he rescinded protections for transgender students put in place by Obama that had let them use bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity.

The Senate's most prominent veteran, Armed Forces Committee Chairman John McCain, called Trump's announcement "unclear," noting there is an ongoing Pentagon study on the issue.

"I do not believe that any new policy decision is appropriate until that study is complete and thoroughly reviewed by the secretary of defence, our military leadership and the Congress," said McCain, a Navy pilot and prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said "transgender people are people" and that "I don't think we should be discriminating against anyone."

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council advocacy group, was among those praising Trump, saying that "our troops shouldn't be forced to endure hours of transgender 'sensitivity' classes and politically correct distractions."

The Pentagon last year announced it was ending its ban on transgender people serving openly, calling the prohibition outdated. The Defence Department had been expected to start allowing transgender people to begin enlisting this year. But Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on June 30 approved a six-month delay in allowing transgender recruits to join the military.

'POLITICAL POINTS'

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Joshua Block said Trump had rejected the "basic humanity" of transgender service members.

"There are no cost or military readiness drawbacks associated with allowing trans people to fight for their country," Block said. "The president is trying to score cheap political points on the backs of military personnel who have put their lives on the line for their country."

Obama's defence secretary, Ash Carter, last year cited a study by the RAND Corporation think tank saying there were about 2,500 transgender active-duty service members and 1,500 reserve transgender service members.

"To choose service members on other grounds than military qualifications is social policy and has no place in our military," Carter said in a statement on Wednesday, noting there were already transgender individuals serving "capably and honourably."

The top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, noted that a Pentagon-commissioned study found that the cost of providing medically necessary transition-related care involving transgender service members would amount to one-100th of 1 percent of the military's healthcare budget. The study put the cost at US$2.4 million to US$8.4 million a year of the more than US$50 billion the Defence Department spends on healthcare.

"Once again, President Trump has shown his conduct is driven not by honour, decency, or national security, but by raw prejudice," Pelosi said.

Sarah Warbelow of the Human Rights Campaign advocacy group said Trump's action amounted to "discrimination on the basis of sex and identity," and was open to legal challenge under the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law.

U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican whose son is transgender, said on Twitter: "No American, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity, should be prohibited from honour + privilege of serving our nation."

Chelsea Manning, the transgender Army soldier who served seven years in prison for leaking classified data, said Trump's action "sounds like cowardice." Transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner defended "patriotic transgender Americans" in the military and asked Trump on Twitter, "What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

But Vicky Hartzler, a Republican congresswoman, praised Trump for changing Obama's "costly and damaging policy."

The U.S. military's ban on gays serving openly in the armed forces ended under Obama in 2011 after Congress passed legislation in 2010 reversing a law dubbed "don't ask, don't tell" that had forced the ouster of thousands of service members and others to hide their sexual orientation.

The U.S. military at times has been in the vanguard of social progress. Trump's action came on the 69th anniversary of Democratic President Harry Truman racially integrating the armed forces, years before the 1950s and 1960s civil rights battles.

The Pentagon under Obama also opened all combat roles in the military to women.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Phil Stewart in Washington; Additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Susan Heavey in Washington and Daniel Trotta, Andrew Seaman, Joseph Ax and Jonathan Allen in New York; Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)