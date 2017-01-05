Trump to choose Hagerty as the next US ambassador to Japan - source
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to pick William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, an adviser to Trump's transition team told Reuters on Wednesday.
Japan's Nikkei news service reported earlier that Trump would announce the choice of Hagerty soon. The adviser who spoke to Reuters confirmed the Nikkei report. He spoke on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)
- Reuters