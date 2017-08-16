Trump to discuss Afghan strategy with security team on Friday

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will meet with their national security team on Friday at Camp David to discuss U.S. strategy in South Asia, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The administration has been working to develop a new strategy for the long-running conflict in Afghanistan and the Pakistan border region as it decides whether to deploy additional troops to combat recent Taliban advances.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)