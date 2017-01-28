Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Trump to halt refugee flow from some Muslim-majority nations-White House official

President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Friday to temporarily halt refugees from some Muslim-majority nations, a White House official said.

  • Posted 28 Jan 2017 01:00
An Internally displaced refugee girl from al-Bab town waits to receive food aid in Ekhtreen town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Friday to temporarily halt refugees from some Muslim-majority nations, a White House official said.

On a visit to the Pentagon, Trump will also sign executive orders on military readiness and on national security, the official said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul)

- Reuters