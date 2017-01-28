Trump to halt refugee flow from some Muslim-majority nations-White House official
President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Friday to temporarily halt refugees from some Muslim-majority nations, a White House official said.
- Posted 28 Jan 2017 01:00
On a visit to the Pentagon, Trump will also sign executive orders on military readiness and on national security, the official said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul)
- Reuters