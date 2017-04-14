Trump to host Italian prime minister on April 20

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will host Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni for an official working visit on April 20, the White House said on Thursday.

"The leaders will discuss the upcoming G7 ... and a range of issues of mutual concern," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

Italy is hosting a summit of leaders from the Group of Seven biggest industrial economies in Sicily on May 26-27.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)