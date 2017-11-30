Trump to host Libyan Prime Minister Sarraj at White House on Friday

World

Trump to host Libyan Prime Minister Sarraj at White House on Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at the White House on Friday for talks on counterterrorism cooperation and ways to expand bilateral engagement, the White House in a statement on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj attends a news conference with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni (not seen) at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters

