Trump to make 'positive' economic announcement on Wednesday - spokesman

PALM BEACH, Fla.: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to make an announcement later on Wednesday on the economy, his transition team said, signalling it would be a boost to U.S. workers but giving no other details.

Trump plans to make the statement between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time (2100 to 2200 GMT), incoming White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on a conference call, adding that the news "should be very positive for American workers."

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)