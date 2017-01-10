Trump to make son-in-law Kushner a senior adviser - transition official

WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior adviser in his White House, a transition official said on Monday, a potentially thorny choice in the face of anti-nepotism law.

The new position for Kushner had been anticipated, but it was unclear what his role would be. Unlike Cabinet positions, the post would not require Senate confirmation.

Like Trump, Kushner is a New York-based real estate developer with a wide net of business dealings that could raise potential conflicts of interest.

Kushner, who married Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, in 2009, helped guide Republican Trump to victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Kushner, 35, emerged as an important voice early in Trump's campaign and was involved in almost every aspect of it, from key personnel decisions to strategy and fundraising.

Kushner spearheads his family's real estate development company, Kushner Companies, and is the publisher of the New York Observer weekly newspaper, which he acquired at age 25.

It was unclear how any Kushner appointment would be affected by a federal anti-nepotism law that prohibits a president from hiring family members to serve in his administration. A transition official said more details would be released later.

China's Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd is in talks to invest in a project to redevelop a flagship New York City building owned by Kushner Companies, according to the New York Times.

Kushner's appointment was first reported by NBC.

