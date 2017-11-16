Trump to make statement after Asia trip, may address Moore controversy - official

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a statement at 3:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) from the White House on Wednesday to discuss his recent trip to Asia, trade, and North Korea, a White House official said.

Trump may address the controversy over Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama, the official said.

(Reporting by Jeff MasonEditing by Jonathan Oatis)