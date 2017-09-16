Trump to meet with long list of leaders in New York next week - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a series of meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting next week in New York, the White House said on Friday.

Trump will meet with the leaders of France and Israel on Monday before holding a dinner with Latin American leaders that evening, Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters.

On Tuesday, he will meet Qatar's emir, and on Wednesday, he will meet with leaders from Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, the United Kingdom and Egypt, McMaster said.

Trump will meet on Thursday with leaders from Turkey, Afghanistan and Ukraine before holding a lunch with the leaders of South Korea and Japan, he said.

