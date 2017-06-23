Trump to nominate NFL team owner Johnson as US ambassador to Britain

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson talks on the sidelines before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo: AFP / Michael Adamucci/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate National Football League team owner Woody Johnson as U.S. ambassador to Britain, the White House said on Thursday.

Johnson, a billionaire investor and owner of the New York Jets, will require Senate confirmation to take up the diplomatic post. Johnson's nomination does not come as a surprise. In January, Trump referred to Johnson as "ambassador" during remarks at a luncheon and said the NFL team owner was "going to St. James."

