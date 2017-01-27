Channel NewsAsia

Trump to speak with leaders of Russia, Germany, France - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold telephone calls with the leaders of Russia, Germany, and France on Saturday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a tweet on Friday.

  • Posted 27 Jan 2017 22:05
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade to the Oval Office after returning to the White House in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

The Kremlin earlier said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump would speak.

Separately, a source in Berlin said Chancellor Angela Merkel would talk with Trump, although Merkel's spokeswoman declined to comment.

French President Francois Hollande and Merkel held a joint news conference earlier on Friday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

- Reuters