Trump to speak with leaders of Russia, Germany, France - White House

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will hold telephone calls with the leaders of Russia, Germany, and France on Saturday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a tweet on Friday.

The Kremlin earlier said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump would speak.

Separately, a source in Berlin said Chancellor Angela Merkel would talk with Trump, although Merkel's spokeswoman declined to comment.

French President Francois Hollande and Merkel held a joint news conference earlier on Friday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)