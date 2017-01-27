Trump to speak with leaders of Russia, Germany, France - White House
U.S. President Donald Trump will hold telephone calls with the leaders of Russia, Germany, and France on Saturday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a tweet on Friday.
The Kremlin earlier said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump would speak.
Separately, a source in Berlin said Chancellor Angela Merkel would talk with Trump, although Merkel's spokeswoman declined to comment.
French President Francois Hollande and Merkel held a joint news conference earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
- Reuters