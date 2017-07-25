Trump to study tougher Russia sanctions bill - White House

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

President Donald Trump will examine whether a bill toughening sanctions on Russia is offering the "best deal" for the American people, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

"He's going to study that legislation and see what the final product looks like," Sanders told reporters during a briefing on Air Force One, when asked whether Trump would support the legislation.

