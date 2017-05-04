Trump to visit Israel, the Vatican, Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip as president: Report

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel this month as part of his first foreign trip, wading directly into the tangled diplomacy of Middle Eastern politics, a senior administration official said on Thursday (May 4).

The swing through the Middle East, added to a trip that includes a NATO meeting in Brussels on May 25 and the Group of Seven summit in Sicily on May 26, suggests Trump is seeking to reinforce alliances with top US allies in the region.



"My first foreign trip as president of the United States will be to Saudi Arabia, then Israel, and then to a place that my cardinals love very much, Rome," Trump said.

An Israeli government official said last month that the White House and Israel were in preliminary discussions about a visit to Israel by the president.

A Trump visit would mark an early personal engagement by the new president in efforts to resolve the intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Trump in the White House in February, one of the first foreign leaders to do so after the wealthy businessman took office in January, and has spoken of positive change in US Middle East policy after years of friction with Trump's Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.



The president has assigned his son-in-law Jared Kushner to oversee efforts to broker a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

Trump complained in an interview with Reuters last week that Saudi Arabia was not treating the United States fairly and Washington was losing a “tremendous amount of money” defending the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's powerful Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Trump in Washington in March in a visit hailed by a senior Saudi advisor as a "historical turning point" in US-Saudi relations.

Trump met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House on Wednesday but gave no details of how he would revive long-stalled peace talks.

Trump will also stop in Rome to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican as part of the trip, the official said. Senior sources told Reuters Trump was expected to meet the Pope on May 24.

Politico first reported the details of the trip.