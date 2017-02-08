Trump travel restrictions hit demand for visits to US: Study

BERLIN: The travel restrictions put in place by U.S. President Donald Trump on seven countries are deterring travellers from other countries too, according to a travel analysis company.

ForwardKeys, which analyses 16 million flight reservations a day from major global reservation systems, said bookings for international arrivals to the United States over the next three months were 2.3 percent higher than last year.

But on Jan. 27, the day Trump issued the executive order, bookings had been 3.4 percent ahead of the previous year, Forwardkeys data showed.

When the travel ban was in place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, bookings to the United States dropped 6.5 percent, including an 80 percent slump in reservations from the seven countries listed on Trump's order and a 13.6 percent drop from Western Europe.

On the day the curbs were lifted by a U.S. judge, bookings from Iran surged, ForwardKeys said, leaving reservations for travel to the United States five times higher on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 than the same two days a year earlier. Most of those bookings were for arrival in the United States on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6.

ForwardKeys CEO Olivier Jager cautioned that the data was just a snapshot of an eight-day period and it would continue to monitor the situation.

Other groups, such as the U.N. World Tourism Organization, have also warned travel demand could be hurt by U.S. restrictions, which are still suspended pending a U.S. appeals court hearing due to start at 2300 GMT on Tuesday.

"The ambiguity of these very latest developments introduced by President Trump is casting a shadow over the future travel demand to and from the U.S.," said Nadejda Popova, travel project manager at Euromonitor.

"The new executive order could also impact how the U.S. is perceived as a tourism destination and how open to foreign travellers it will be in the future."

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Clarke)