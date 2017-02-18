Trump 'unwavering' in commitment to NATO: Pence

MUNICH, Germany: US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said President Donald Trump would stand by the transatlantic alliance and no one should doubt his commitment after the sacrifices made to defend it.

"The president (Donald Trump) asked me to be here today to convey a message, a reassurance -- the United States of America strongly supports NATO and we will be unwavering in our commitment to this transatlantic alliance," Pence told the Munich Security Conference.

"Let no one doubt our commitment," he said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned countries against going it alone, saying the only way to solve global problems is to work together.

"In a year in which we see unimaginable challenges we can either work together or retreat to our individual roles. I hope that we will find a common position," Merkel told a the security conference audience.