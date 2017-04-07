Trump urges 'all civilised nations' to end Syria bloodshed

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Apr 6) he ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched and added there could be no dispute that Syria had used banned chemical weapons.

Trump urged "all civilised nations" to work to end the bloodshed in Syria, after launching a massive strike against the regime in retaliation for a chemical attack.

"On Tuesday, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians using a deadly nerve agent," Trump said in a televised address from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"Tonight I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end this slaughter and bloodshed in Syria and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types," he said.

"We hope that as long as America stands for justice, then peace and harmony will in the end prevail."



