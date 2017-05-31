Trump urges world leaders to call him on his cellphone: Report

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has raised security concerns as he urged world leaders to call him on his cellphone instead of using official channels of communication, breaking diplomatic protocol, AP reported on Tuesday (May 30).

Leaders of Canada, Mexico and France were reported to have been given his personal mobile number, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau having reportedly called him on the line, the report said citing officials.

AP said the White House and PM Trudeau's office have not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump also exchanged numbers according to a French official, but there have been no reports of the leaders having used the line.

Communications between world leaders usually take place through official channels that are deemed secure and are subject to careful coordination between the countries involved.

“If you are speaking on an open line, then it’s an open line, meaning those who have the ability to monitor those conversations are doing so,” Derek Chollet, a former Pentagon adviser and National Security Council official said in an interview with AP.

A president “doesn’t carry with him a secure phone,” Chollet said. “If someone is trying to spy on you, then everything you’re saying, you have to presume that others are listening to it.”