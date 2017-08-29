Trump visits Texas disaster zone before Harvey return

Eager to strike a unifying tone as the country faces the first natural disaster of his presidency, Trump landed with his wife Melania in the coastal town of Corpus Christi which bore the full brunt of Harvey's fury.

CORPUS CHRISTI: President Donald Trump flew into storm-ravaged Texas on Tuesday (Aug 29) in a show of solidarity and leadership in the face of the deadly devastation wrought by Harvey - as the battered US Gulf Coast braces for even more torrential rain.

Four days after Harvey slammed onshore as a monster Category Four hurricane, turning roads to rivers in America's fourth-largest city, emergency crews are still racing to reach hundreds of stranded people in a massive round-the-clock rescue operation.

The US leader was not planning to visit Houston - swathes of which remain under water - and his spokeswoman told reporters on board Air Force One his schedule was still in flux as rain continues to pummel Texas.

"The president wants to be very cautious about making sure that any activity doesn't disrupt any of the recovery efforts that are still ongoing," Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Trump has pledged the federal government's full support as the Lone Star State makes the "long and difficult road to recovery," insisting ahead of his trip: "We are one American family."

A rescue team evacuates people from a neighbourhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. (Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel)

The president will be briefed on relief efforts across the country's second largest state, where more than 8,000 people have been driven into emergency shelters and hundreds more still await rescue.

"We're Trumponites. I trust he's going to take care of us," said Darla Fitzgerald, a 58-year-old nurse sheltering in a Red Cross shelter in Winnie, a town east of Houston, where the rain was lashing down heavily on Tuesday. "He said he would, so I'm sure he's going to."

Ray Henrichson, a white-haired 74-year-old shelter volunteer, was equally upbeat on the president's visit.

"I think it's nice that he's coming. He'll probably fly around in a helicopter and see some flooded lands which we saw on the way driving here," she said. "It is pretty dramatic."

LEVEE BREACHED



Harvey is known to have left at least three people dead so far, with six more deaths potentially tied to the storm, and officials warned the danger has far from passed.

Rising floodwaters on Tuesday breached a levee in Brazoria County south of Houston, with officials urging residents of the 50 homes in the immediate vicinity to leave immediately.

"The levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached!!" the county government tweeted on its official feed. "GET OUT NOW!!"



Residents wait to be rescued from the flood waters of Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, U.S., on August 28, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/ Jonathan Bachman)

The US Army Corps of Engineers has already moved to open the Addicks and Barker dams - under pressure from what the agency has dubbed a "thousand-year flood event" - to prevent a catastrophe on the outskirts of Houston.

With neighbouring Louisiana squarely in the storm's path, Harvey, now a tropical storm, is pressing eastward and is expected to make landfall again late on Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Residents of Louisiana's low-lying city of New Orleans - which Tuesday marked the 12th anniversary of devastating Hurricane Katrina - are bracing for heavy rain and flash floods over the next two days.

NEW ORLEANS 'A WILD CARD'



"The single greatest threat continues to be the rainfall," Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre, told AFP, describing the situation as "catastrophic."

"This is not over," he said.

The Texas bayou and coastal prairie rapidly flooded after Harvey struck the Gulf Coast on Friday, but the region's sprawling cities - where drainage is slower - were worst hit.

Highways were swamped and residential streets were rapidly rendered uninhabitable, with power lines cut and dams overflowing.

Already, some 127 centimetres of rain have fallen over Houston, sparking massive floods across the city of 2.3 million people, and its wider metropolitan area of six million.

Houston can expect two to four more inches of rain as the storm moves away, but flooded conditions will likely linger through the end of the week as the rainfall drains off, meteorologist Eric Holthaus told AFP.

Tropical storm Harvey is expected to start moving toward the northeast, bringing heavy rains through to already inundated parts of east Texas and into neighboring southwestern Louisiana. (Photo: AFP/Thomas B. Shea)

In New Orleans, as of Tuesday morning, two inches of rain had already fallen over the city famous for its jazz music and Cajun cuisine - but particularly vulnerable because it lies below sea level.



"It is really sort of a wild card right now," Holthaus said.

"There are some forecasts for up to 10 inches of rain over the next 36 hours or so for New Orleans. I would definitely not be surprised if it became more than that."

STILL A 'LIFE-SAVING' OPERATION



Federal officials estimate that up to half a million people in Texas will ultimately require some form of assistance - but for now the focus remains immediate disaster relief.

"This is very much still a life saving, life sustaining response effort," a senior official with the Federal Emergency Management Agency told reporters on Tuesday. "We still have a very active weather event under way. And that just makes the response effort all the more difficult."

Some of the rescue efforts witnessed on the outskirts of Houston appeared to be disjointed.

In Williamstown County, a police boat sitting on a flooded highway tried to rescue people but had nowhere to take them because no vehicles could collect them from a dropoff location.

Roughly 50 people needed help, 12 of whom had non-life-threatening medical conditions, but rescuers had to leave them there despite multiple requests for emergency vehicles that never came.