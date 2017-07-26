Trump warns Iran to adhere to terms of nuclear deal or face problems

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday to adhere to terms of a nuclear deal with world powers or "there will be big, big problems" for Tehran.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio: U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday to adhere to terms of a nuclear deal with world powers or "there will be big, big problems" for Tehran.

At a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Trump said Iran has been emboldened by the nuclear deal, but "that won't take place much longer." He did not provide specifics.

