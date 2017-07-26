Trump warns Iran to adhere to terms of nuclear deal or face problems

World

Trump warns Iran to adhere to terms of nuclear deal or face problems

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday to adhere to terms of a nuclear deal with world powers or "there will be big, big problems" for Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio, U.S. July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio: U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday to adhere to terms of a nuclear deal with world powers or "there will be big, big problems" for Tehran.

At a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Trump said Iran has been emboldened by the nuclear deal, but "that won't take place much longer." He did not provide specifics.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters