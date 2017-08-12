Trump was being 'sarcastic' in thanking Putin for slashing US diplomatic staff - NBC
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump was being "sarcastic" when he thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for saving the United States money by ordering Washington to slash its diplomatic staff in Russia, NBC News reported on Friday, nearly 24 hours after Trump made the remarks.
NBC, in a post on Twitter, cited White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders for the explanation of Trump's comments.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)