Trump will not meet with Putin in Vietnam: White House

DANANG, Vietnam: US President Donald Trump will not hold a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Vietnam, the White House said Friday (Nov 10).

Both leaders are attending the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the city of Danang and there had been mixed messages about whether a face-to-face meeting was on the cards.

"Regarding a Putin meeting, there was never a meeting confirmed, and there will not be one that takes place due to scheduling conflicts on both sides," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters minutes before Air Force One touched down in the Vietnamese beach resort city.

On Thursday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told Russian news agencies that the two would hold a meeting with the time and place still to be determined.

But hours later, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said no decision had been made.

The White House press secretary's comments shortly before arrival in Danang appear to end any speculation that a bilateral meeting will take place over the next two days.

The two men last met at the G20 summit in Germany in July.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have come under pressure after a US probe accused Trump's former campaign aides of secretly meeting Kremlin-connected officials.

Russia has denied allegations of interfering in the US election last year that brought Mr Trump to power.