Trump will not visit DMZ during Asia trip - official

U.S. President Donald Trump will not make a visit to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the border of North Korea and South Korea during his upcoming Asia trip, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will not make a visit to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the border of North Korea and South Korea during his upcoming Asia trip, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

"The president is not going to visit the DMZ. There is not enough time," the official told reporters in a background briefing.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)