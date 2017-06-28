Trump yet to answer Paris July 14 invite - French spokesman

The United States has not confirmed whether President Donald Trump will accept an invitation by President Emmanuel Macron to attend France's annual July 14 Bastille day celebrations, government spokesman Christophe Castaner said on Wednesday.

PARIS: The United States has not confirmed whether President Donald Trump will accept an invitation by President Emmanuel Macron to attend France's annual July 14 Bastille day celebrations, government spokesman Christophe Castaner said on Wednesday.

"We confirmed this week the invitation and our services are working on the basis that president trump comes," Castaner told reporters at a weekly news conference. "It's neither confirmed today nor rejected."

Macron's office said on Tuesday it had invited Trump on two occasions to attend the celebrations next month during which the U.S. military will take part to mark 100 years since it joined World War 1.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and John Irish; Editing by Brian Love)