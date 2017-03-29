TSA workers hurt by possible hazardous material at New York airport -media

REUTERS: Three Transportation Security Administration workers suffered minor injuries on Wednesday at LaGuardia Airport in New York after exposure to a possible hazardous material, local media reported.

Rescue workers responded to Terminal B at the airport at about 5:45 a.m. EDT (0945 GMT) for a hazardous material incident, a CBS affiliate in New York reported.

Three workers were exposed to a food substance and were complaining of eye irritation near a check-in area, the television station said.

The terminal was closed for about 30 minutes. New York Port Authority officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Ian Simpson and Lisa Von Ahn)