Tunisia summons British ambassador over airline electronics rules

TUNIS: Tunisia's government has summoned the British ambassador to protest against a decision to restrict carry-on electronic goods on flights from Tunisia, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Britain has announced that from Saturday it will ban passengers from carrying some phones, laptops and tablets on flights from six countries in the Middle East including Tunisia.

Tunisia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the British decision was "unjustified" and did not reflect an improved security situation in Tunisia.

"Tunisia is surprised by this decision, which was taken without consultation with the Tunisian authorities or informing them in advance," the statement said.

Tunisia has been working to contain a threat from Islamist militants after three major attacks claimed by Islamic State in 2015, including two targeting foreign tourists.

The United States imposed similar restrictions on planes coming from 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security threats. The U.S. restrictions did not include Tunisia.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)