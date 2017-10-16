Tunisian navy recovers 10 more bodies after boat collision

TUNIS: Tunisia's navy said on Sunday it recovered 10 more bodies of Tunisian migrants who drowned when their boat sank last week in a collision with a navy vessel off the country's coast, bringing the death toll from the incident to 18.

Last Monday, the navy recovered eight bodies after the collision with the Tunisian navy boat 54 km (33 miles) off the southern coast, while 38 were rescued.

According to testimony from survivors, there were between 70 and 80 people on board, the International Organisation for Migration has said.

The incident has caused anger in Tunisia.

The families of some migrants who drowned protested in two towns. In the southern town of Kebili, protesters burned a local government centre this week.

The number of illegal migrants trying to reach Italy by boat has shot up in recent weeks as unemployed youth seek to escape poverty.

