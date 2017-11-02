Tunisian policeman dies after being stabbed on Wednesday

Tunisian policeman dies after being stabbed on Wednesday

A police officer who was stabbed on Wednesday by an suspected Islamist died of his wounds on Thursday, a national security spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: A forensic personnel from the Tunisian police works at the site where a suspected Islamist militant was arrested after wounding two policemen in a knife attack near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A suspected Islamist militant named Zied Gharbi was arrested on Wednesday after two policemen were wounded with a knife near the parliament in Tunis.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara, editing by Larry King)

Source: Reuters

