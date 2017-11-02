Tunisian policeman dies after being stabbed on Wednesday

A police officer who was stabbed on Wednesday by an suspected Islamist died of his wounds on Thursday, a national security spokesman said.

TUNIS: A police officer who was stabbed on Wednesday by an suspected Islamist died of his wounds on Thursday, a national security spokesman said.

A suspected Islamist militant named Zied Gharbi was arrested on Wednesday after two policemen were wounded with a knife near the parliament in Tunis.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara, editing by Larry King)