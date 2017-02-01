Tunisian suspected of planning attack was asylum seeker - German prosecutor:

BERLIN: The Tunisian man arrested in Germany on Wednesday on suspicion of recruiting for Islamic State and building up a network of supporters to carry out a terrorist attack was an asylum seeker, prosecutors said in a statement.

The man had already been in Germany between 2003 and April 2013 and re-entered the country as an asylum seeker in August 2015, prosecutors said.

