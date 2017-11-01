Turkey, Iran agree to discuss Russia's Syrian congress proposal

ASTANA: Turkey and Iran have agreed to discuss within the UN-led Geneva process Russia's proposal to convene a Syrian national dialogue congress, the three nations' delegations said in a joint statement after talks in Kazakhstan.

Diplomats from the three countries will next meet in Astana, the Kazakh capital, in the second half of December, according to the statement.

