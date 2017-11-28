Turkey, United States 'on same wavelength' in latest talks - Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump last Friday were the first occasion in a long time the two NATO allies were "on the same wavelength" and the communication would continue in the coming days.

In a speech to deputies from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said discussions would continue on the issues of Syrian Kurdish forces, defence industry cooperation and the fight against the network of a U.S.-based cleric whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating last year's failed coup in Turkey.

