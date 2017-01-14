Turkey and Russia to invite US to Syria talks - Turkish minister
Turkey and Russia have decided to invite the United States to Syria peace talks due to be held this month in the Kazakh capital Astana, Turkey's foreign minister said on Saturday.
- Posted 14 Jan 2017 23:40
ANKARA: Turkey and Russia have decided to invite the United States to Syria peace talks due to be held this month in the Kazakh capital Astana, Turkey's foreign minister said on Saturday.
Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey remained opposed to the inclusion of the Syrian Kurdish militant group YPG in the peace talks.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
- Reuters