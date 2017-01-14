Channel NewsAsia

Turkey and Russia to invite US to Syria talks - Turkish minister

Turkey and Russia have decided to invite the United States to Syria peace talks due to be held this month in the Kazakh capital Astana, Turkey's foreign minister said on Saturday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends the Conference on Cyprus at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey remained opposed to the inclusion of the Syrian Kurdish militant group YPG in the peace talks.

